Federal judge rules extreme heat in Texas prisons unconstitutional in landmark case

Austin, Texas - A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that extreme heat in Texas prisons is "plainly unconstitutional" – but fell short of requiring the state to immediately install air conditioning.

People incarcerated at the Darrington Prison Unit – renamed the Memorial Unit – in Rosharon, Texas, walk down the main hall on their way to the recreation yard. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"The Court is of the view that excessive heat is likely serving as a form of unconstitutional punishment," US District Judge Robert Pitman wrote in a 91-page ruling.



"Regrettably, the Court must also acknowledge that it will take hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to install permanent air conditioning in every TDCJ [Texas Department of Criminal Justice] facility, and that ordering temporary air conditioning now would have the effect of diverting significant limited resources for a process that would neither be adaptable to a permanent solution nor likely even be complete before the Court’s preliminary (i.e. temporary) injunction would expire," Pitman added.

The judge said he expects the case will now move to a bench trial.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2023 by incarcerated former mortician Bernie Tiede, on whom the 2011 Richard Linklater movie Bernie is based. It was later expanded to encompass all people locked up in uncooled Texas prison facilities.

The complaint argues the heat in the state facilities – only about a third of which are fully air conditioned – amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.