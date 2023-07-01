Fox News coughs up millions to settle lawsuit by former Tucker Carlson producer

New York, New York - Fox News will cough up $12 million to stop former producer Abby Grossberg from taking her allegations of working in a hostile environment to trial .

Fox News has settled a lawsuit with former producer Abby Gorssberg, who previously worked for ex-host Tucker Carlson. © REUTERS

Grossberg alleged in April she was subject to a discriminatory environment where antisemitism and chauvinism were commonplace while working for former prime-time host Tucker Carlson.



Among her complaints was allegedly being asked if her former boss at Fox News, Maria Bartiromo, was having sex with a prominent Republican politician.

Grossberg’s allegations followed Fox News’ announcement it would part ways with Carlson after racist and sexist messages he sent to associates were unearthed during the discovery process of a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, which the network settled for $787.5 million.

Fox News told The New York Times in April it planned to challenge Grossberg’s "unmeritorious legal claims," which the network said were "riddled" with falsities.

Grossberg’s attorneys at Filippatos PLLC said Friday the firm had "looked forward to litigating these cases" against Fox News and Carlson, but Grossberg opted to settle.

"While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously," Grossberg said in a statement. "I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace."

Grossberg added that she would make no further comments about her dealings with Fox News and asked reporters to "respect (her) decision."