Tucker Carlson hit with cease-and-desist from Fox News over new Twitter show

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was recently hit with a cease-and-desist letter from the company after he took his canceled show to Twitter .

After their surprising decision to cancel his show, Fox News has now sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist after the former host took his show to Twitter. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, the letter to Carlson, who is still under contract and being paid by Fox, argues that under their agreement, his content is to be exclusive to the network until December 31, 2024.

Following the crazy $787 million settlement in a lawsuit the company faced from Dominion Voting System, the network surprisingly decided to cancel Carlson's show back in April, despite him being their most popular host.

He immediately got to work creating something new, and by May, he announced his plan to host the project exclusively on Twitter.

Carlson has only dropped two episodes so far, and both have garnered nearly 170 million views, while Fox, on the other hand, has seen a dramatic drop in viewers since his departure.