Tucker Carlson hit with cease-and-desist from Fox News over new Twitter show
Woodstock, Maine - Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was recently hit with a cease-and-desist letter from the company after he took his canceled show to Twitter.
According to Axios, the letter to Carlson, who is still under contract and being paid by Fox, argues that under their agreement, his content is to be exclusive to the network until December 31, 2024.
Following the crazy $787 million settlement in a lawsuit the company faced from Dominion Voting System, the network surprisingly decided to cancel Carlson's show back in April, despite him being their most popular host.
He immediately got to work creating something new, and by May, he announced his plan to host the project exclusively on Twitter.
Carlson has only dropped two episodes so far, and both have garnered nearly 170 million views, while Fox, on the other hand, has seen a dramatic drop in viewers since his departure.
Tucker Carlson's lawyers hit back at cease-and-desist from Fox
The format so far for the new show, titled Tucker on Twitter, has Carlson giving brief rants about various topics that still appeal to a far-right audience, but
While it currently lacks the guest interviews and more extensive reporting of his Fox show, the project is expect to expand and incorporate these as more episodes are released.
In a statement to Axios, Carlson's attorneys said, "Tucker will not be silenced by anyone... He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country and will remain so."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP