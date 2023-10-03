Hunter Biden appears in court and enters gun charges plea

Wilmington, Delaware – Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an illegal gun possession charge, marking the latest chapter in his troubled life just as his father President Joe Biden accelerates his campaign for reelection next year.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs from the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hunter Biden (53) entered the federal court in his family hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, without speaking to waiting reporters.



As expected, he entered a not guilty plea to three felony charges stemming from his purchase of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 when, by his own admission, he was heavily addicted to drugs and barely in control of his life.

Hunter Biden is charged with two counts of making false statements for claiming on forms required for the gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally at the time.

He faces a third charge, based on the same statements, that he illegally possessed the gun – which he had for only 11 days in October 2018 – before he got rid of it.