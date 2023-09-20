Hunter Biden's plea in gun charge revealed as lawyer makes hearing request

Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden 's son Hunter will plead not guilty to charges of illegally buying a gun when he was using drugs, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to charges that he lied on forms in a firearm purchase in 2018. © REUTERS

Hunter Biden was charged last week with two counts of making false statements when claiming on forms required for a 2018 gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally at the time.



On Tuesday, the 53-year-old's lawyer, Abbe David Lowell, asked the judge presiding over the case in Delaware to hold the first court appearance by video conference instead of requiring his client to attend in person.

Hunter Biden currently lives in California.

"Mr. Biden understands both the charges against him and his rights... and we believe the Court can be assured of that fact by conducting this initial appearance by video," Lowell said in the letter to US Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke.

"Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference," Lowell said.

"Mr. Biden is not seeking any special treatment in making this request," he added. "He has attended and will attend any proceedings in which his physical appearance is required."