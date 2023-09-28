First Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing wades through the "bulls**t"

Washington DC - On Thursday, Congress held the first day of their impeachment inquiry hearings of President Joe Biden , as the two parties traded tit-for-tats and called out the "bulls**t."

On Thursday, House Republicans and the House Oversight and Accountability committee held the first hearing in the Republican-led effort to impeach President Joe Biden (r.). © Collage: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Jim WATSON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability committee gathered on Capitol Hill for a tense hearing, where parties argued the existence of evidence against the president and grilled a panel of witnesses.

Committee chair James Comer kicked off the hearing, declaring a "mountain of evidence" reveals Biden "abused his public office for his family’s financial gain."

"For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes," he stated, adding that Biden "spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family's foreign business targets."

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, on the other hand, wasn't convinced, as he used his time to argue that the Republicans that demanded the hearing don't actually have sufficient evidence against the president, and their efforts were only to help create a distraction for Donald Trump, who is facing 91 felony charges.

"If Republicans had a smoking gun, or even a dripping water pistol, they wouldn't be presenting today," Raskin quipped. "But they've got nothing on Joe Biden."

He also brought up the idea of subpoenaing Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, an argument that was repeated multiple times throughout the hearing, as he was one of the first to present claims against Biden's son Hunter over his questionable business dealings and their relation to the president.

Members of Congress went back and forth throughout the hearing, with Democrats seeking to discredit the idea of the hearing and impeachment, while Republicans fought to prove that the Biden family has been engaged in illegal activity.