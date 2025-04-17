International students join forces to take on Trump administration in massive lawsuit

Atlanta, Georgia - More than 130 international students across the US have joined a federal lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of unlawfully canceling their visas, jeopardizing their legal status in the country, court documents show.

The students allege the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency abruptly and illegally terminated their status in the government's Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) database, putting them at risk of arrest, detention, and deportation.

The initial complaint was filed by 17 students on April 11 in Georgia.

Since then, 116 more have joined them as the administration of President Donald Trump pursues a wide-ranging crackdown on immigrants and opposition to US foreign policy, in particular the aiding and abetting of Israel's destruction of Gaza, which has been deemed genocidal.

Across campuses, international students have discovered their visas were revoked, often for little or no reason, according to court documents and media reports. Those involved in protests showing solidarity with Palestinians have been whisked away by ICE agents and abducted to immigration prisons, sometimes in defiance of court orders.

The Georgia lawsuit names US Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons as defendants and seeks to reinstate the revoked visas.