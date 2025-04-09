Mahmoud Khalil: Immigration judge sets Trump administration deadline ahead of decision on detention

Jena, Louisiana - An immigration judge has given the Trump administration a Wednesday deadline to provide evidence as to why recent Columbia University graduate student and Palestine liberation activist Mahmoud Khalil should be deported.

Demonstrators demand the release of Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil outside the Federal Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey. © REUTERS

Judge Jamee Comans gave the federal government a deadline of Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET to provide the information and is expected to decide by the end of this week whether to keep Khalil in custody or release him, according to CNN.

"The Immigration judge today stated she intends to rule Friday on the merits of this outlandish charge with no realistic opportunity for Mahmoud and his lawyers to contest this baseless charge," attorney Marc Van Der Hout said in a statement shared by the outlet.

"If this turns out to be what happens Friday, it would be an uncalled for rush to judgement that would completely deprive Mahmoud of any due process, which is a foundation of our legal system."

Khalil appeared in person during Tuesday's remote hearing, which was closed to the media and the public, as he remains in ICE custody at the Jena/LaSalle Detention Facility in Louisiana.

A US green card holder, Khalil was arrested by plainclothes officers in New York last month as he was returning to his Columbia University-owned apartment. He was taken away from his wife, who at the time was eight months pregnant with their first child.

The Trump administration has sought to justify Khalil's arrest through a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy. His detention is part of an escalating crackdown on Palestine solidarity activism on university campuses.