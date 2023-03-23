Jack Daniel's targets poop-themed dog toy maker in Supreme Court hearing

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Wednesday held a hearing over Jack Daniel's lawsuit against the distribution of a poop-themed dog toy which is designed to look like its own whiskey bottle.

VIP Products' Bad Spaniels dog toy (l.) closely resembles a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey. © Collage: REUTERS & 123RF/darksoul72

The legal dispute involves dog chew toys known as Bad Spaniels produced by the company VIP Products. One of the models resembles a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey – with a few notable changes to fit its poop theme.

Where the whiskey bottle says "Old No. 7," the toy instead says "Old No. 2," and instead of reading "Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey," the toy says "on your Tennessee carpet." The alcohol content references have been changed to "43% POO BY VOL." and "100% SMELLY," CBS reported.

Jack Daniel's sued VIP Products for trademark infringement, while the chew toy manufacturer claims its activities are protected under the First Amendment's free speech guarantee.

The whiskey brand won the first round of the legal battle when the case was presented before a federal district court in Arizona, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling.

The Supreme Court said it would weigh in after the distillery company appealed the decision.