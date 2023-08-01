Johnny Johnson's Missouri execution set to go forward despite pleas for clemency

Bonne Terre, Missouri - The state of Missouri is planning to move forward with an execution of Johnny Johnson on Tuesday despite legal challenges and pleas for clemency.

Johnny Johnson is set to receive a lethal injection in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday as his legal team fights for a last-minute halt to the execution. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP, ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Missouri Department of Corrections

Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Tuesday evening at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre after the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit overruled a temporary stay.

The 45-year-old was convicted of murdering six-year-old Casey Williamson in 2002 in St. Louis County after attempting to rape her.

Johnson's legal team has argued that he was suffering severe psychosis at the time of his crime.

Lawyers also pointed out Johnson has suffered mental health problems since he was a child, including schizophrenia, PTSD, and a brain disorder that caused developmental delays. He was also the victim of physical and sexual abuse as a minor.

Petitioners on behalf of Johnson have noted in their clemency request that he does not understand the reason for his execution, believing that "Satan is using the State of Missouri to bring about the end of the world."