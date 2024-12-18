Justice for Tortuguita: Parents of slain Stop Cop City abolitionist file new lawsuit after police killing

Atlanta, Georgia - The parents of slain Weelaunee Forest Defender Tortuguita have filed a new lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of their child during protests against Atlanta's proposed Cop City.

An activist holds up a sign picturing Manuel Esteban Paez Terán (aka Tortuguita), who was killed by law enforcement officers in a January 2023 Stop Cop City raid outside Atlanta, Georgia. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a 26-year-old Indigenous environmental activist and abolitionist known by friends and comrades as Tortuguita, was killed by law enforcement during a militarized raid at a Stop Cop City camp in January 2023.



Tortuguita and fellow activists had been calling for an end to plans to construct a $90-million police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest just outside the Atlanta city limits – a move they say will lead to an increase in police violence as well as environmental damage in the area.

Troopers claimed Tortuguita was wielding a gun and had fired at an officer during their raid, though body camera footage of the alleged attack was nowhere to be found.

An autopsy revealed Tortuguita was sitting cross-legged with their hands up when they were shot 14 times. They had no traces of gunpowder on their hands.

Nevertheless, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in October 2023 it would not bring charges against the cops responsible for Tortuguita's killing. Instead, over 61 peaceful protesters were charged with violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

