Lamar Johnson: St. Louis man released after 28 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

St. Louis, Missouri - A St. Louis judge on Tuesday ruled that Lamar Johnson, a man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder he always insisted he didn't commit, should be released, marking the end of a fight against "manifest injustice ."

Lamar Johnson at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As St. Louis Public Radio reported, the courtroom burst into applause Tuesday after Judge David Mason shared his decision.

Testimony from Greg Elking, who had initially identified Johnson for the murder, and James Howard, who ultimately confessed to it, absolved the 50-year-old in the 1994 slaying of Marcus Boyd.

"This combined testimony amounts to clear and convincing evidence that Lamar Johnson is innocent and did not commit the murder of Marcus Boyd either individually or acting with another," Mason wrote in his decision.

Lamar Johnson has been in prison since he was convicted and sentenced to life for the murder of Marcus Boyd.

Later Tuesday, Johnson later was able to walk out of the courtroom a free man. Addressing a crowd outside the courthouse in downtown St. Louis, he said, "I want to thank, first off, people who had information about the case and came forward with the truth."

He continued, "All of the people who came out and supported me – this is overwhelming. I just thank everybody. Just thank you."