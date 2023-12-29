New Jersey cops say to ignore AI-generated story of shooting that never happened

Bridgeton, New Jersey - New Jersey’s Bridgeton Police Department is asking the public to ignore an inflammatory story about a Christmas Day shooting that never actually happened.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, have reported that an article circulating about a Christmas Day shooting is "entirely false." © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"This 'article' is circulating social media and was brought to BPD’s attention," cops wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "It is entirely false. Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described."



The story in question was published by a site called News Break on Monday with the headline "Christmas Day Tragedy Strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey Amid Rising Gun Violence in Small Towns."

The article details the killing of "a local resident" shot several times and even provides an exact location. It broached the topic of gun control, too.

Police note the story has no byline and includes a notice that artificial intelligence tools were used to author the piece that "may contain errors."

According to police, the story itself is an error.

"It seems this 'news' outlet’s AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers," Bridgeton cops added.