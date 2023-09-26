NYPD's 10 most-sued cops over last decade revealed in new report

New York, New York - One New York Police Department cop was part of a foot chase that left a 17-year-old boy paralyzed and cost the city $12 million but remains on the job. A second, known as "Bullethead," has been sued 48 times costing taxpayers more than $1 million but was promoted anyway.

A new report from the Legal Aid Society shows that New York City will spend more than $100 million in NYPD-related settlements by the end of 2023 (stock image). © 123RF/brandonkleinvideo

The two cops are named in an analysis released Monday by the Legal Aid Society naming the 10 NYPD cops with the most lawsuits filed against them over the last decade and the 10 involved in the highest legal settlements.



Earlier this month, a Legal Aid analysis showed $50.5 million in settlements for alleged police wrongdoing so far this year through July 28. At that rate, the city will fork over more than $100 million in NYPD-related settlements by year’s end, more than in four of the past five years, the society estimated.

Jennvine Wong, a staff attorney with the society’s Cop Accountability Project, noted that despite disturbing allegations in the lawsuits the officers in both lists remain on the job and have been promoted to sergeant or higher.

"So long as NYPD leadership continues to allow problematic officers to rise through the ranks ... our clients will continue to shoulder the consequences and the general public’s trust of the NYPD will remain fractured," she said in a statement.

But Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the NYPD’s largest union, quickly countered that lawsuits aren’t reliable indicators of how well an officer does their job.

"Lawsuits are frequently settled for reasons that have nothing to do with the actions of a specific police officer named in the suit, including cases where city settles rather than fighting a frivolous suit in court," Hendry said in a statement.

"The Legal Aid Society knows the truth, but they don’t care. Their goal is to smear police officers with unproven allegations to help their criminal clients escape justice."