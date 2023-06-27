Senate report claims FBI and Homeland Security "dropped the ball" before January 6 riots

Washington DC - A new report released by the Senate revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security failed to act on intelligence gained ahead of the January 6 Capitol riots .

The Senate Homeland Security Committee released a new report that revealed how the FBI and Homeland Security ignored warnings ahead of the Capitol riots. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The New York Times, Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee released the report, titled "Planned in Plain Sight," on Tuesday.

The 106-page document details how both agencies were aware of multiple warnings of possible violence taking place, but ignored them.

"Our intelligence agencies completely dropped the ball," explained Michigan Senator and chairman of the committee Gary Peters. "Despite a multitude of tips and other intelligence warnings of violence on Jan. 6... agencies repeatedly – repeatedly – downplayed the threat level and failed to share the intelligence they had with law enforcement partners."

Both agencies possessed intelligence regarding social media users that were calling for violence. Some users called for rioters to "come armed," and others shared their intention to "burn the place to the ground."

The FBI was tipped off in December 2022 about members of the Proud Boys who were plotting to "literally kill people," and Homeland Security discovered before that attacks that maps of the Capitol were being shared online.