Washington DC police officer convicted for tipping off Proud Boys leader of impending arrest

Washington DC - A former Washington DC police officer was recently convicted after he alerted the leader of the far-right militant group the Proud Boys that there was a warrent for his arrest.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Shane Lamond (49) – the former supervisor of the Intelligence Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homeland Security Bureau – was found guilty on one count of obstructing a federal investigation, and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement officials.

In July 2019, Lamond built a relationship with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, and remained in regular contact with him to discuss activities the group had planned in the DC area.

In several instances, Lamond provided Tarrio with insider law enforcement information, as he sought to act as an insider for the Proud Boys.

On December 18, 2020, he gave Tarrio information regarding an investigation into the burning of a Black Lives Matter flag that took place earlier that month, in which Tarrio was a prime suspect, and on January 4, 2021, Lamond alerted Tarrio that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

When he was later questioned by authorities about his communication with Tarrio, Lamond provided multiple false and misleading statements.

Tarrio was arrested two days before the January 6 Capitol riots, and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.