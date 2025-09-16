Luigi Mangione sees terrorism charges dropped as judge sets start date for trial

New York, New York - A Manhattan judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and set a start date of December 1 for his trial.

Mangione appeared in court wearing a beige jumpsuit and shackles, flanked by armed police and court officers, stopping to smile and nod at a young woman in the front row as he was led out, AFP saw.

"I think we agree that hearings in this case will start December 1," judge Gregory Carro said.

Supporters of Mangione gathered both inside and outside court to show their backing for the 27-year-old, who has become something of a folk hero amid deep public frustration with the lucrative US health care system.

He is charged in both state and federal court in the December 4 shooting of Thompson.

If convicted in the state case, Mangione could face life imprisonment with no parole. In the federal case, he could technically face the death penalty.

At Tuesday's hearing, the judge said that the grand jury in the case had been presented with insufficient evidence to support the first-degree murder charges, and murder as an act of "terrorism" charge. The remaining counts still stand – including second-degree murder.