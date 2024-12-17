Luigi Mangione indicted on terrorism charges over UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

New York, New York - Authorities on Tuesday charged the man suspected of gunning down a health insurance CEO in New York earlier this month with murder , including a second-degree murder charge "as an act of terrorism."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (r.) announced the charges against Luigi Mangione on Tuesday. © Collage: REUTERS

Mangione (26) is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4, triggering a nationwide manhunt that ended last week when he was spotted at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

The former data engineer remains jailed in that state as he fights efforts to extradite him to New York to face charges there over the killing, which brought into focus widespread public anger against the US healthcare system.

Mangione "is charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree, including one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg said the terrorism charge was included because the shooting met the prerequisites for such a determination under New York law.

"In its most basic terms, this was a killing that was intended to evoke terror and we've seen that reaction," he said. "This was not an ordinary killing."

The maximum penalty for the murder charges Mangione faces is life in prison without parole, Bragg said.

The suspect was also charged with several crimes related to his possession of a weapon, which authorities said was a 3D-printed "ghost gun."