Luigi Mangione's laptop request could be granted as he fights CEO murder allegations
New York, New York - Luigi Mangione is one step closer to receiving a laptop as he remains behind bars on accusations of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
New York Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro wrote Thursday that "the court has no objection to the defendant being provided with a laptop computer to view discovery if the federal authorities permit it."
Carro's decision came after a virtual meeting virtually with prosecutors and Mangione's attorneys.
Mangione's lawyers requested the laptop in a court filing made public late Monday. They said the computer would be solely for the purpose of viewing documents, videos, and other case material related to Thompson's murder, not for communication or entertainment.
The request is pending approval by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Thompson, who was in charge of the UnitedHealth Group's health insurance business, was fatally shot by a masked gunman on December 4 in New York City. The incident was captured on a security camera, which sparked a days-long manhunt that ultimately ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
A searing manifesto attributed to Mangione pointed out that "the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy."
Luigi Mangione receives mass public support
Mangione in December pleaded not guilty in New York to state charges including "terrorist" murder.
The Maryland native also faces federal charges that could make him eligible for the death penalty as well as additional state charges in Pennsylvania.
Mangione's case has garnered widespread attention amid mass public discontent with the US' for-profit healthcare system. In his first public statement since his arrest, Mangione last month thanked all the people who have reached out to express their support.
Prosecutors revealed someone had inserted a handwritten, heart-shaped note into socks Mangione was to wear to court last month. The message read: "Luigi, we are rooting for you! Keep your head held high and know there are thousands of people wishing you luck."
Cover photo: Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP