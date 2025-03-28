Luigi Mangione's laptop request could be granted as he fights CEO murder allegations

New York, New York - Luigi Mangione is one step closer to receiving a laptop as he remains behind bars on accusations of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on February 21, 2025, after being accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

New York Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro wrote Thursday that "the court has no objection to the defendant being provided with a laptop computer to view discovery if the federal authorities permit it."

Carro's decision came after a virtual meeting virtually with prosecutors and Mangione's attorneys.

Mangione's lawyers requested the laptop in a court filing made public late Monday. They said the computer would be solely for the purpose of viewing documents, videos, and other case material related to Thompson's murder, not for communication or entertainment.

The request is pending approval by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Thompson, who was in charge of the UnitedHealth Group's health insurance business, was fatally shot by a masked gunman on December 4 in New York City. The incident was captured on a security camera, which sparked a days-long manhunt that ultimately ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

A searing manifesto attributed to Mangione pointed out that "the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy."