Menendez brothers resentencing postponed as freedom hangs in balance

Los Angeles, California - Family of Lyle and Erik Menendez told a judge Monday they want the men freed from the life sentences they are serving for the shotgun murders of their parents, as their court case suffered a delay.

Family of Lyle and Erik (r.) Menendez told a judge Monday they want the men freed from the life sentences they are serving for the shotgun murders of their parents. © Collage: Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MIKE NELSON / AFP

The pair have been in prison since a blockbuster trial in the 1990s that became almost compulsory viewing for millions of Americans.

Television audiences were riveted by the gruesome details of the slayings of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the family's luxury Beverly Hills mansion.

The two men, who have spent more than three decades behind bars, had been due to appear by video link at a hearing in Los Angeles, their first court appearance in 28 years, as a campaign to set them free gathers pace.

But technical difficulties scuppered the appearance, and the hearing was pushed back to the end of January.

Nevertheless, Judge Michael Jesic called the two men's elderly aunts to the stand to hear them plead for the brothers to be freed.

"I would like to be able to hug them and see them," Jose Menendez's older sister, Terry Baralt (85), said. "I would like them to come home."

Kitty's sister, Joan Vander Molen, echoed that.

"No child should go through what Erik and Lyle went through," she said. "They never knew if tonight will be the night when they would be raped."