Netflix faces renewed backlash after reveal of Monster season 2 subjects

Los Gatos, California - Netflix has officially revealed the follow-up to its hit true crime TV show , DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which will be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Season 2 of the Netflix anthology series Monster will tell the story of Erik (c) and Lyle Menendez (l), who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. © Collage: MIKE NELSON / AFP & Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The streaming service had one of its biggest hits yet with Monster, which broke several viewership records shortly after its release last fall and scored a Golden Globe for lead actor Evan Peters.

The series received a rare double renewal from Netflix in November 2022, with co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan revealing that each season "will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

The next figures the show will highlight will be Erik and Lyle Menendez, a pair of brothers convicted of murdering their parents in 1996.

Netflix unveiled the latest subjects in a teaser video posted on Monday, which featured the 911 call placed by the brothers on August 20, 1989, in which they told the operator "someone" had fatally shot their parents.

The announcement has renewed the criticisms that season 1 faced, with many once again slamming the exploitative nature of the show.