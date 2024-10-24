Menendez brothers inch closer to freedom as prosecutor makes bombshell announcement

Los Angeles, California - Lyle and Erik Menendez, the two brothers whose grisly 1989 murder of their wealthy parents was the subject of a recent Netflix series, could be released from prison after a prosecutor said Thursday he would ask a judge to look again at their sentences.

Los Angeles' chief prosecutor said he would seek a resentencing for Lyle (r.) and Erik Menendez in a move that could lead to their immediate parole. © REUTERS

The pair were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the shotgun slayings in the family's swanky Beverly Hills home, following a blockbuster trial that gripped the US and grabbed headlines around the world.

Prosecutors at the time argued that the two had plotted to murder Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez in a bid to hasten a $14 million inheritance.

But supporters said they were the victims of sustained sexual and physical abuse, and had snapped after years of suffering at the hands of a tyrannical father.

"After a very careful review of all the arguments... I believe that under the law, resentencing is appropriate, and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon told reporters Thursday.

Gascon said his recommendation would be that the brothers be resentenced for murder, a charge that carries a sentence of 50 years to life.

"Since they were under 26 years of age at the time that these crimes occurred, they would be eligible for parole immediately."

Gascon, who is facing a tough re-election battle in November, said while he did not condone the violent murders the Menendez brothers – aged 19 and 21 at the time – carried out, he believed there were specific circumstances.

"If you get abused, the right path is to call the police, seek help. But I understand also how sometimes people get desperate."