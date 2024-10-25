Kim Kardashian expresses thanks for Menéndez Brothers' potential release: "Never stop questioning"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to express her thanks for the potential release of Erik and Lyle Menéndez, the two brothers whose gruesome murder of their wealthy parents was the subject of a recent Netflix series.

Kim Kardashian (r.) took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the potential release of the Menéndez brothers from prison. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Vince Bucci / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the reality TV star took to Instagram stories to share her thoughts after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended resentencing the pair, potentially making them eligible for parole.

"Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong," Kim began.

"Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable," she added.

The SKIMS mogul also acknowledged the role of public support and the media, specifically Ryan Murphy's TV series Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menéndez Story, in bringing attention to the case.

Kim believes that our understanding of child abuse has grown, and social media is helping people question unfair systems.