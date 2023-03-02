Jury in Alex Murdaugh's double-murder trial deliberates after harrowing closing arguments

Walterboro, South Carolina - After hearing testimony in disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh's double- murder trial for 26 days, the jury has been sent to deliberate after the defense and prosecution offered two different narratives in closing arguments.

Alex Murdaugh testified during his double-murder trial, and admitted to lying to investigators. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

28 days into the trial of Murdaugh, a once-prominent lawyer in South Carolina who was accused of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh in June 2021, the defense and prosecution made their last efforts to swing the jury in their favor.

During the lengthy and often graphic trial that kicked off on January 25, jurors and those who packed the courthouse heard compelling testimony from a wide variety of witnesses such as law enforcement agents, close friends, family members, and even Murdaugh himself.

During closing arguments, which kicked off on Wednesday and concluded on Thursday, defense attorney Jim Griffin argued that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) "failed miserably in investigating this case."

The defense further argued that law enforcement's knowledge of Murdaugh's opioid addiction addiction made him "an easy target," even going so far as to say SLED "started fabricating evidence against Alex."

The defense relied heavily on the argument that Murdaugh initially lied to investigators about being at the dog kennels – the scene of the crime – on the night of the murders because he was an addict and "that's what addicts do."

Murdaugh's voice was heard on a Snapchat video at the dog kennels that was recorded on Paul's phone moments before the murders occurred, and numerous close friends of the family testified that they were certain the voice was that of the disgraced attorney.

However, the defense concluded that just because he was a liar didn't mean he murdered his wife and son.

But the prosecution offered up a different version of events and painted quite the picture that surely tugged at many jurors' heartstrings.