Nashville police share chilling findings at shooter's home in search warrant

Nashville, Tennessee - Law enforcement officers have revealed the items taken from the home of Audrey Hale, the shooter on March 27's mass shooting at The Covenant School.

A search warrant reveals what law enforcement officers took from the home of Audrey Hale (pictured), the attacker during March 27's mass shooting at The Covenant School. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to a newly released inventory list by Metro Nashville Police Department that was obtained by NBC News, officers took 47 items in total from Hale's home, including a suicide note, weapons, targets, ammunition, folders, journals, cellphones, and laptops.

The search warrant that allowed officers to enter the premise and obtain these items also revealed that Hale's 28th birthday was March 24, just three days before Hale shot out the front doors and opened fire at the Covenant School, killing three students and three staff members.

The 19 journals and three folders that were found and taken by law enforcement officers (LEO) included the words "firearms courses" and "school shootings" in parentheses near the entry, per the search warrant's inventory list.

Additionally, officers found a school picture and five yearbooks from The Covenant School, where the shooter was a former student. It's currently unclear what year the yearbooks are respectively from.

Hale is said to have acted alone in the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of nine-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, along with staff members Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and custodian Mike Hill.

The shooter was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and had legally purchased seven weapons in total from five local stores, later selling one. Three of the weapons were used during March 27's mass shooting that ended with officers taking Hale's life.