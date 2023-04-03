Nashville police reveal chilling details about mass shooter's plans

Nashville, Tennessee - One week after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at an elementary school in Nashville, law enforcement officers have revealed more information about the shooter's potentially premeditated plans.

A woman sits in front of a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has shared additional information about Audrey Hale, the person responsible for killing three nine-year-old students and three staff members on March 27, and the plans they had.

In a press release, Metro Nashville PD stated that through "collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School."

The writings mentioned are currently under "careful review" by MNPD and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, Virginia, per the release.

While law enforcement officers are still searching for a motive, MNPD says the case "remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit," noting that they're aware "Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

Thus far, the investigation shows Hale fired 152 rounds total, with 126 being 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 being nine millimeter rounds.

On the same day MNPD released the latest update on the case, students held a walkout organized by March For Our Lives at 10:13 AM – the same time police received a call about the mass shooting – and marched to the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville to demand action and call for stricter gun laws.

Gen Z activists and gun control advocates held another rally calling for change at the Capitol last Thursday.