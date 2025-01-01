New Orleans attack: Police identify suspect as Trump and Biden react to tragedy

New Orleans, Louisiana - The man who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday was a US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar and was carrying the flag of international jihadist group Islamic State, the FBI said.

"An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," the FBI said in a statement.

The suspect killed at least 10 and injured dozens before being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police. Potential homemade bombs were found in his truck and around New Orleans' French Quarter, the FBI said.

President Joe Biden called New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell "to offer full federal support following the horrific news," the White House said.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," Biden said in a statement.

Without evidence, President-elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media.