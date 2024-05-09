Suspect in murder of US and Australian surfers to be prosecuted in Mexico as families speak of grief

Ensenada, Mexico - A Mexican court on Wednesday ordered the alleged murderer of two Australians and an American killed during a surfing trip to be prosecuted, as grieving relatives awaited the repatriation of their bodies.

A suspect in the murder of Australians Jake and Callum Robinson, as well as US citizen Jack Carter, will be charged in Mexico. © IMAGO / AAP

It followed a hearing held for Jesus Gerardo "N" – aka El Kekas – in Ensenada, Baja California, where the bodies of brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their friend, US citizen Jack Carter, were found last Friday.



The suspect will be prosecuted for the crime of "disappearance committed by private individuals," and homicide charges are expected to be filed later, the state prosecutor's office said.

The trio had been camping in a remote beachside area when they were killed in what investigators believe was an attempt to steal their pickup truck. Their bodies were found in a cliff-top shaft with bullet wounds to the head.

The prosecution has said it is gathering evidence to charge two other suspects, who remain in detention for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, the forensic service delivered the victims' bodies to a funeral home in Baja California that will transfer them to the US, where the families are waiting for them.

The parents of the two Australian brothers urged well-wishers to use their memory as an inspiration to "live bigger, shine brighter and love harder."