Pro-Trump Twitter troll sentenced for tricking Hillary Clinton voters in 2016

New York, New York - A pro-Trump Twitter troll who posted fake ads telling Hillary Clinton supporters they could vote in the 2016 election by text was sentenced to seven months in prison Wednesday.

Douglass Mackey, an avid supporter of ex-President Donald Trump (l.), has been sentenced for conspiring to deny people their right to vote. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Douglass Mackey, an avid supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, was convicted of election interference in March, after a trial that drew the attention of anti-extremist groups and right-wing politicians and pundits.



Despite his arguments in court motions that his activities were protected First Amendment speech, Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann Donnelly countered that he was being sent to prison for conspiring to take away people's right to vote.

"You are not being sentenced for your political beliefs or for expressing those beliefs," she said. "Each one of us has the right to hold opinions and express those opinions."

Rather, she said, he used an "insidious" method of spreading lies to deceive people out of voting, describing it as "nothing short of an assault on our democracy."

"It is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, that's the right that you conspired with others to take... You decided that certain voters didn't deserve that right," she said.