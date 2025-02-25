Richard Glossip: Supreme Court tosses conviction of death row inmate

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial for an Oklahoma man who has had three "last meals" since being sentenced to death for a murder he insists he did not commit.

The Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for Richard Glossip, who was sentenced to death for a murder he insists he did not commit. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Oklahoma Department of Corrections / AFP

Richard Glossip (62) was convicted – twice – of the 1997 murder-for-hire of Barry Van Treese, an Oklahoma City motel owner, and has spent more than 25 years on Death Row awaiting execution.

Glossip's high-profile case has drawn appeals for clemency from Pope Francis and a bevy of celebrities, including British billionaire Richard Branson and Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in October, and a majority of the nine justices tossed out Glossip's conviction on Tuesday, citing prosecutorial misconduct and questions about the credibility of a key witness.

"The prosecution violated its constitutional obligation to correct false testimony," said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by four other justices – conservatives John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, and liberals Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"A new trial is the appropriate remedy," Sotomayor wrote.

Another conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, joined the majority opinion in part while the two arch-conservatives on the court, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, dissented.

One justice, Neil Gorsuch, recused himself because he was involved in the Glossip case before joining the Supreme Court.

Glossip's first conviction, in 1998, was overturned because of ineffective counsel, but he was tried once more in 2004 and again found guilty.