Rudy Giuliani no-shows DC court appearance in defamation case

Washington DC - Rudy Giuliani blew off his scheduled court appearance Tuesday in Washington DC, his latest dismissive action toward the defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not appear at his scheduled court hearing in Washington DC on Tuesday in a defamation case filed by two Georgia election workers. © Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Giuliani (79) and his attorney Joseph Sibley were ripped by US District Judge Beryl Howell, according to The Hill.



"How could you have missed that?" Howell asked, noting that she had specifically requested all parties be present.

Giuliani lost the case by default in August after failing to provide any evidence. A trial will begin next week to determine how much money he owes.

The former New York mayor has taken various actions and non-actions in futile attempts to avoid the lawsuit.

"This performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention," Howell wrote in her August decision.

Atlanta election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss sued Giuliani for defamation after he and other Republican operatives claimed they had rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

Instead, Freeman was just sharing a mint with her daughter, Moss.