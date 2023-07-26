Rudy Giuliani admits lies about Georgia election workers as Donald Trump indictment looms

Washington DC - Rudy Giuliani has admitted he spewed lies about two Georgia election workers he infamously accused of trying to rig the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

Former New York City Mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani has been sued by Georgia election workers for defamation. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The ex-New York City mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump conceded in a late night court filing on Tuesday that he does not contest the allegations against him made in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.

"(Giuliani) does not contest that … such actionable factual statements are false," his lawyers wrote in the signed filing.

Despite the admission, Giuliani (79) insisted that he should not be found liable because the statements "did not carry meaning that is defamatory, per se" and that they are "constitutionally protected statements or opinions."

Giuliani is facing possible sanctions from Federal District Court Judge Beryl Howell for repeatedly failing to hand over information demanded by the election workers.

It remains to be seen if his latest legal strategy will satisfy the judge.