Serial's Adnan Syed has murder conviction reinstated

Baltimore, Maryland - A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday reinstate Adnan Syed's murder conviction on the grounds that the family of Hae Min Lee, the victim, did not have enough time to attend the court hearing that led to his release.

A Maryland appeals court has reinstated Adnan Syed murder conviction. © REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Syed, released in September after 22 years in prison, will not be taken back into custody, per the Associated Press.



The court sided with the appeal from the family of Syed's ex-girlfriend, who was killed more than two decades ago.

They ruled Maryland's law provides victims with the right to attend hearings on a motion to vacate convictions in person.

Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, was given only one business day's notice to get to the hearing. Per the decision, this was "insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person." Lee attended the September hearing remotely.

The court said: "Allowing a victim entitled to attend a court proceeding to attend in person, when the victim makes that request and all other persons involved in the hearing appear in person, is consistent with the constitutional requirement that victims be treated with dignity and respect."