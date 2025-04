Supreme Court to hear case against LGBTQ+ books in schools

Washington DC - The conservative-dominated Supreme Court is slated to hear a case on Tuesday about whether parents have the religious right to pull their children from classes when books containing LGBTQ+ -related content are read or discussed.

People raise flags during a rally in support of LGBTQ+ rights outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The court will review an appeal filed by parents against a Maryland public school district where, in 2022, books aimed at combating prejudice and discussing homosexuality and gender identity were introduced to the curricula of kindergarten and elementary school students.

The schools had initially offered parents the chance to opt out of controversial coursework, but later retracted the option, saying: "These opt-outs were unworkable. Some schools, for example, experienced unsustainably high numbers of absent students."

Parents are suing because the opt-outs were canceled. They say the schools' inclusive curriculum choices infringe on their Christian and Muslim faiths and First Amendment rights.

The complaint alleges that the Montgomery County school board "wants to disrupt" parents' rights to "pass those beliefs on to their young children."