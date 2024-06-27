Supreme Court rejects controversial Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Purdue Pharma's $6-billion opioids settlement immunizing the Sackler family that controlled the drugmaker from future litigation.

The Supreme Court has blocked the Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement in a 5-4 ruling. © ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a 5-4 ruling, the judges agreed with the Justice Department which argued that the Sacklers, who earned tens of billions of dollars flooding the country with highly addictive opioids, should not gain sweeping legal protection in the controversial deal.



The court held that "the bankruptcy code does not authorize this kind of order," with the majority opinion written by Neil Gorsuch and joined by Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented in a case where judges defied conservative-liberal fault lines.

"The Sacklers have not agreed to place anything approaching their full assets on the table for opioid victims," wrote Gorsuch.

"Yet they seek a judicial order that would extinguish virtually all claims against them for fraud, willful injury, and even wrongful death, all without the consent of those who have brought and seek to bring such claims."