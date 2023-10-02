Supreme Court's new term set to begin, with voting, gun, and free speech rights on the line

Washington DC - The conservative-dominated US Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday with voting, gun, and free speech rights on the docket and other hot-button cases waiting in the wings.

The US Supreme Court's new term opens on Monday, with justices expected to consider cases dealing with voting rights, guns, abortion access, and more. © REUTERS

The nation's highest court also returns from recess to mounting calls that it adopt an ethics code after reports over the summer of justices receiving luxury travel and gifts.



The court, headed by Chief Justice John Roberts, has handed down a series of controversial rulings, overturning abortion rights, allowing some business owners to refuse to serve gay couples on religious grounds, and rejecting the use of race in university admissions.

David Cole, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said the upcoming session may reveal just how much further to the right the court – which Democratic President Joe Biden has denounced as "not normal" – will tilt.

Conservatives wield a 6-3 majority, with three justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – appointed by former Republican president Donald Trump.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, appointed respectively by Republican presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, are staunch conservatives, and Roberts usually aligns with the right wing.

The three liberals – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson – were appointed by Democratic presidents.

"This term will give us more evidence to try to assess what kind of court this is," Cole said. "Is it a six-to-three divided court?

"Or is it, as many have suggested, a three-three-three court with the three Democratic appointees, three very extreme conservatives in Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch, and three sort of in the middle who determine results – Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett?"

One of the first cases to be heard may affect control of the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim 221-212 majority. It concerns a congressional map drawn up in South Carolina that critics claim unconstitutionally discriminates against African American voters, who tend to overwhelmingly vote Democratic.

In a similar case earlier this year, Roberts and Kavanaugh joined the three liberals in ordering another southern state, Alabama, to redraw a congressional map to add a second Black majority district.