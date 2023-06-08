Whiskey win! Jack Daniel's sees Supreme Court sweep against dog toy maker

Washington DC – The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of Jack Daniel's against the maker of a chew toy for dogs that resembles the whiskey manufacturer's iconic bottle.

A dog toy called Bad Spaniels (r.) was shaped like a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle, and lost a trademark dispute before the Supreme Court. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & REUTERS

In a 9-0 decision, the nation's highest court ruled against VIP Products, maker of the Bad Spaniels squeaky chew toy, in a trademark dispute.

"This case is about dog toys and whiskey, two items seldom appearing in the same sentence," Justice Elena Kagan said in the opening sentence of the unanimous opinion.

The Bad Spaniels chew toy has the distinctive shape of the distillery's square whiskey bottles, but a label with a bit of toilet humor.

While the Tennessee whiskey boasts an alcohol content of 40 percent, Bad Spaniels, for example, is – allegedly – made of "43 percent poo."

Jack Daniel's, which is owned by Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., took legal action against VIP Products in 2014, when the dog toy appeared on the market.

After an initial court victory, Jack Daniel's lost on appeal.