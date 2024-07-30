William Calley, Vietnam-era US war criminal, has died

Gainesville, Florida - William Calley, a former US Army lieutenant convicted of war crimes in a Vietnam-era tragedy called the My Lai massacre, has reportedly died at age 80.

Civilian attorney George Latimer (l.) gestures as he escorts his client, Army Lt. William C. Calley, after a pre-trial hearing in a forthcoming court martial. © IMAGO / UIG

The Washington Post said Calley died on April 28 in Gainesville, Florida, but his death had not been publicized until a recent public records search.



In 1971, Calley became the only member of the US Army found guilty of war crimes over the My Lai massacre, one of the darkest chapters in US military history.

It occurred on March 16, 1968, when Calley's brigade entered the village of My Lai based on faulty intelligence that enemy Viet Cong soldiers were disguised among the civilians there.

Calley, age 24 at the time, ordered soldiers to kill villagers even though they had found no evidence of enemy combatants.

The massacre involved the torture, rape, and slaughter of hundreds of innocent Vietnamese people.

The US Army covered up the events at My Lai for more than a year afterward.