Spring nails: TikTok nail art perfect for warmer weather

Need a good color to match that pastel Easter outfit? What about that glamorous prom dress? These TikTok-inspired nail designs are perfect for Spring!

By Elyse Johnson

Spring has sprung! With the winter finally bidding adieu, now is the time to check out these pretty nail ideas that are perfect for the warm weather.

From pastels to floral designs, these TikTok-inspired nail trends are a must-try this spring. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/glossytipped &kiaraskynails Bring on the pastels and soft tones! March 19 officially marks the beginning of spring, and there's no better time to start switching up those nails coats from dark hues to warmer colors. Spring has plenty of festive holidays, and everyone knows the nails are the pièce de résistance that pulls any fashionable ensemble together. Don't wait until Easter or prom comes around to try out these simple, chic TikTok-inspired nail trends!

Baby Blue Pastel French Mani

TikToker glossytipped showed viewers how to create this baby blue pastel nail design. © Screenshot/TikTok/glossytipped When one thinks of spring, pastels always come to mind! Thankfully, TikToker glossytipped has broken down this pretty design and used a beautiful shade of blue to do it. The user showed viewers how to create the unique, French mani complete with a nude and baby blue coat. French manicures can be rocked with any nail shape, but there's something about these almond-shaped nails that earns the look a chef's kiss!

Encapsulated Flower Nails

For lovers of all things floral, check out this unique, flower-inspired creation by TikToker kiaraskynails. © Screenshot/TikTok/kiaraskynails Speaking of flowers, what's spring without some blooming designs? For lovers of tulips and daisies, here's a cute spring nail look by Kiaraskynails. The design uses nude and white coat while also sporting various flower art on each nail. The TikToker also opted for an almond-shaped look, which will probably be a popular choice this season. Still, this efflorescent design is on par for the spring weather and goes well with any attire!

Easter Egg Mani

Just in time for Easter, TikToker paintbynaptime has the perfect mani design that is perfect for the upcoming holiday. © Screenshot/TikTok/paintbynaptime Last but certainly not least comes this Easter-inspired creation for the first major spring holiday. Much like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Easter is usually a pretty busy holiday. So for those who are in a pinch and don't have time to hit the nail salon, TikToker paintbynaptime has the perfect solution! This classic mani with a colorful twist is ideal for an Easter egg hunt or a simple family dinner. And don't feel confined to colors she chose, as there are plenty of light colors that can make this look work