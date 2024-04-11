Ariana Grande stuns at CinemaCon Las Vegas for Wicked movie promo

Las Vegas, Nevada - Ariana Grande brought a dash of magic to CinemaCon 2024 where she channeled her character Glinda from the upcoming Wicked movie .

Ariana Grande (r.) stunned alongside Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo at CinemaCon 2024. © Collage: Jerod Harris & Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ari entered CinemaCon in her little pink bubble of a dress, and we're obsessed!

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress looked fab as she entered the Las Vegas event flanked by Wicked co-star and BFF Cynthia Erivo.



The yes, and? singer donned a strapless pink floral minidress by Oscar de la Renta, reportedly priced at around $7,000.

The 3D-floral design on the dress perfectly captured the essence of Glinda, possibly referencing the poppies that play an important role in the Wicked movie.

Ariana completed the look with a sleek high bun, white heels, and sparkly earrings.

This isn't her first time embracing the "Glindacore" aesthetic, however! In February, she sported another Oscar de la Renta floral mini-dress to promote the film.

While Ari embodied Glinda, her co-star Cynthia Erivo channeled Elphaba – aka the Wicked Witch of the West – with a beautiful green Versace corset top and a sequined silver skirt with over-the-knee satin boots.

"We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and pour our hearts, our souls, our tears – so many different pairs of lashes," Ari said at the event.

Cynthia mentioned that this is the first time they've spoken publicly about the movie together. But, we can't forget the iconic pink and green Super Bowl look the duo previously rocked, or their pink and green gowns at the 2024 Oscars.

It's clear these witches aren't stopping their fashion takeover anytime soon!