Will Ariana Grande make "Glindacore" fashion mainstream?
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has taken her Wicked character into high fashion realms as she continues her not-so-subtle campaign to make Glindacore just as big as last summer's Barbiecore trend.
Ari's Wicked character, Glinda the Good Witch, is known for a primarily pink wardrobe, and the Yes, And? singer has been embracing the vibes in a big way!
Ever since she nabbed the role of Glinda, Ariana has been wearing a lot more pink than usual in her wardrobe, as well as channeling some fairy princess energy in her fashion choices.
Just as Barbiecore ushered in trends of pink, lace, bows, pearls, and general coquette styles, could Glindacore be the next big trend?
On Sunday, Ari posted photos of herself wearing a long, gauzy baby pink gown. The dress was sleeveless and cinched at the waist with a silky bow. The pop star paired the look with white opaque tights, pink velvet heels, white diamond studs, and (of course) a high ponytail.
The post's carousel also featured the singer in more casual pink fits, including some hot pink hoodies and a light pink rain jacket.
The Positions artist's IG page has lately become a mix of promo for and references to Wicked and her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, set to drop March 8.
Ariana Grande drops surprising update about Eternal Sunshine!
Ariana Grande rocked a light pink Glindacore sweater when she presented Eternal Sunshine to the record studio execs – will the style be part of her album branding as it rolls out?
Eternal Sunshine has had one single release in the hit song Yes, And?, and Ari usually drops a series of songs before her album releases.
It looks like she's changing positions with this LP, though!
The superstar shared with fans on Monday via her Instagram story that she won't be releasing any more singles until the album's release.
"as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time," she wrote, noting that she'll "of course" release individual songs after the album is out.
In lieu of advanced songs, however, the Dangerous Woman artist hinted that she has "a little surprise or two" in the works for fans ahead of Eternal Sunshine's March 8 release.
But will the album rollout involve more Glindacore? We'll have to wait and see!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande