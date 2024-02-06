Will Ariana Grande make "Glindacore" fashion mainstream?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has taken her Wicked character into high fashion realms as she continues her not-so-subtle campaign to make Glindacore just as big as last summer's Barbiecore trend.

Ariana Grande (r.) is taking her Wicked character into high fashion realms as she continues her not-so-subtle campaign to make Glindacore pink just as big as last summer's Barbiecore trend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari's Wicked character, Glinda the Good Witch, is known for a primarily pink wardrobe, and the Yes, And? singer has been embracing the vibes in a big way!

Ever since she nabbed the role of Glinda, Ariana has been wearing a lot more pink than usual in her wardrobe, as well as channeling some fairy princess energy in her fashion choices.

Just as Barbiecore ushered in trends of pink, lace, bows, pearls, and general coquette styles, could Glindacore be the next big trend?

On Sunday, Ari posted photos of herself wearing a long, gauzy baby pink gown. The dress was sleeveless and cinched at the waist with a silky bow. The pop star paired the look with white opaque tights, pink velvet heels, white diamond studs, and (of course) a high ponytail.

The post's carousel also featured the singer in more casual pink fits, including some hot pink hoodies and a light pink rain jacket.

The Positions artist's IG page has lately become a mix of promo for and references to Wicked and her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, set to drop March 8.