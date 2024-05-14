Ariana Grande sparkles as Glinda in new Wicked peek: "Pink goes good with green"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is about to shine in the official Wicked trailer after a "swankified" new poster dropped online!

Ariana Grande stuns in a brand new trailer for Wicked, dropping on Wednesday! © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Trust us – we know "clandestinely" that this trailer is about to knock everyone's ruby slippers off!

On Tuesday, the official poster for the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked dropped on X.

"Pink goes good with green," the post's caption reads.

Ariana looks stunning in her elegant pink Glinda gown, possessing a magic wand and dazzling tiara.

In the poster, Ari reaches up to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, with the two contrasting worlds of good and evil colliding artistically.

"Everyone deserves a chance to fly," the poster reads, along with the Wicked logo, colorfully split between pink and green.

Another post revealed a better look at the films' main characters, including a never-before-seen clip of the 30-year-old in her stunning Glinda 'fit.