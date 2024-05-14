Ariana Grande sparkles as Glinda in new Wicked peek: "Pink goes good with green"
New York, New York - Ariana Grande is about to shine in the official Wicked trailer after a "swankified" new poster dropped online!
Trust us – we know "clandestinely" that this trailer is about to knock everyone's ruby slippers off!
On Tuesday, the official poster for the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked dropped on X.
"Pink goes good with green," the post's caption reads.
Ariana looks stunning in her elegant pink Glinda gown, possessing a magic wand and dazzling tiara.
In the poster, Ari reaches up to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, with the two contrasting worlds of good and evil colliding artistically.
"Everyone deserves a chance to fly," the poster reads, along with the Wicked logo, colorfully split between pink and green.
Another post revealed a better look at the films' main characters, including a never-before-seen clip of the 30-year-old in her stunning Glinda 'fit.
Wicked trailer promo featuring Ariana Grande gets fans buzzing
In the video, posted by the official Wicked Broadway account, fans get a closer look at some of the stars.
It starts with Ari and then goes into a few other Ozians, including Michelle Yeoh, who stars as Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.
Jeff Goldblum, who portrays The Wizard of Oz, was also briefly shown in the clip.
The Nickelodeon alum can also be heard in the background of the trailer's trailer. If you listen closely, you can hear her sing "unlimited" in her iconic Glinda-fied voice!
After witnessing the clip, lovers of the musical-turned-movie couldn't believe their eyes, with one fan commenting, "I am so excited for something wicked coming this November."
Another wrote, "movie of the year already." It's definitely looking like so!
The Wicked movie trailer drops on May 15. Who's ready to "rejoicify"?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media