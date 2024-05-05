Kylie Jenner teases Met Gala appearance with rare BTS snaps from last year
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed she will be at this year's Met Gala... but will Timothée Chalamet be joining her?
On Saturday, the 26-year-old Khy founder looked back at her look from last year's Met Gala with never-before-seen pics that she shared on Instagram.
Just to recap, Kylie slayed that night in a bright orangey red and sky blue cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2023.
She honored the iconic moment with the photo dump, the first shot featuring the beauty mogul sipping champagne next to her stylist.
Kylie added pics of her bright red pointed-toe shoes, a candid shot of herself eating pizza while flaunting her large glam rings, and lastly, a sweet shot of her daughter Stormi Webster holding her hand while they left for the event.
But if and when the Kardashians star does pull up to fashion's biggest night, will she escorted by her boo Timothée Chalamet?
Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the Met Gala together?
One can't help but wonder if the lovebirds will make they're Met debut together this year! After all, they did attend the Golden Globes together in the couple's typical high-PDA fashion.
As of late, Kimothée has been plagued with nonstop pregnancy rumors, however, which have reportedly been denied. But never say never – the mom of two hasn't ruled out more kids in the future.
Kylie and Timothée have been very private about their romance when the gossip heats up, so whether they'll attend the gala together is still very much a mystery!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner