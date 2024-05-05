Kylie Jenner teases Met Gala appearance with rare BTS snaps from last year

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed she will be at this year's Met Gala... but will Timothée Chalamet be joining her?

Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed she will be at this year's Met Gala... but will her new boo be joining her? © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Saturday, the 26-year-old Khy founder looked back at her look from last year's Met Gala with never-before-seen pics that she shared on Instagram.

Just to recap, Kylie slayed that night in a bright orangey red and sky blue cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2023.

She honored the iconic moment with the photo dump, the first shot featuring the beauty mogul sipping champagne next to her stylist.

Kylie added pics of her bright red pointed-toe shoes, a candid shot of herself eating pizza while flaunting her large glam rings, and lastly, a sweet shot of her daughter Stormi Webster holding her hand while they left for the event.

But if and when the Kardashians star does pull up to fashion's biggest night, will she escorted by her boo Timothée Chalamet?