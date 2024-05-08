Kylie Jenner gives inside look at 2024 Met Gala glam: "Not stressed at all"

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner took fans on a glam journey with a behind-the-scenes look at her 2024 Met Gala prep!

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what getting ready was like at the 2024 Met Gala! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie did not disappoint fans with her dramatic gown at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Khy founder shared a clip on TikTok showcasing the moments leading up to her grand reveal on the red carpet.

In the 44-second video, Kylie shows off her pre-beat face and a long lineup of Kylie Cosmetics products her beauty team is about to work their magic with.

"Not stressed at all," she smirkingly said while finishing up with her beauty team.

The Kardashians star was then shown all decked out with a full face of flawless makeup, a slicked-back bun, and the star of the show: her white Oscar de la Renta gown.

Before Kylie left, of course, she obviously managed to sneak in a short – yet, fabulous – photo shoot before entering the gala.