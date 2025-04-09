Will Law Roach style Zendaya's looks for her wedding to Tom Holland?
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, has dished on the Euphoria star's upcoming wedding to Tom Holland!
The 46-year-old fashion mastermind caught up with E! News on Tuesday at the Fashion Trust Awards, where he revealed that the actors' nuptials are "far away."
"They're both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets," Law said.
As for whether he'll work his style magic on Zendaya's wedding gown, he said "of course" he'll be involved in the process.
Law has been styling the 28-year-old actor since she was a teen, and while he shocked the world with his retirement from celebrity styling in 2023, he made it clear that working with Zendaya is an exception.
"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z..... we are forever!" he declared at the time.
Along with Zendaya's wedding, Law will have plenty to set his focus on when the Emmy winner's latest projects hit theaters next year.
Zendaya and Law Roach eye red carpet return in 2026
Law's work with Zendaya has earned particular praise for his "method-dressing" approach, which sees the starlet rock ensembles inspired by the project she's promoting.
After sporting a number of viral looks on the Dune: Part Two and Challengers press tours in 2024, Zendaya is sure to make waves once again when it comes time to promote her next movies: The Drama and The Odyssey.
The Odyssey, which is currently filming in Italy, also stars her husband-to-be!
