Will Law Roach style Zendaya's looks for her wedding to Tom Holland?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's longtime stylist, Law Roach, has dished on the Euphoria star's upcoming wedding to Tom Holland!

Zendaya's (r.) longtime stylist, Law Roach (l.), has revealed whether or not he'll be in involved in the Euphoria star's upcoming wedding to Tom Holland. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 46-year-old fashion mastermind caught up with E! News on Tuesday at the Fashion Trust Awards, where he revealed that the actors' nuptials are "far away."

"They're both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets," Law said.

As for whether he'll work his style magic on Zendaya's wedding gown, he said "of course" he'll be involved in the process.

Law has been styling the 28-year-old actor since she was a teen, and while he shocked the world with his retirement from celebrity styling in 2023, he made it clear that working with Zendaya is an exception.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z..... we are forever!" he declared at the time.

Along with Zendaya's wedding, Law will have plenty to set his focus on when the Emmy winner's latest projects hit theaters next year.