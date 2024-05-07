Why did Rihanna change her mind on attending the 2024 Met Gala?

New York, New York - Here's the tea on why Rihanna skipped out on the 2024 Met Gala!

Rihanna opted out of attending this year's Met Gala despite previously teasing her fashion plans. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Monday night, fans waited patiently for the 36-year-old Fenty mogul to slay fashion's biggest night.

Unfortunately, RiRi didn't make her long-awaited appearance, leaving the world highly disappointed!

As for why the Diamonds singer opted out of rocking her anticipated fit, PEOPLE confirmed that RiRi canceled at the last minute because she came down with the flu.

Back in April, the billionaire teased that she planned on "keeping it real simple this year."

"It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," the Needed Me singer explained at the time.

RiRi further teased fans when she drastically changed her hair from honey-blonde to bubblegum pink.

The pop star has become a fan-favorite at the annual event throughout the years with her iconic fits.