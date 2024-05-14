Tenniscore trend becomes this season's major fashion and beauty serve

The tenniscore fashion and beauty trend is hard to avoid this spring, spurred on by Zendaya 's viral looks to promote her new sports-centric romantic drama film Challengers.

Most major designers are in on the aesthetic, as are some slightly more monetarily accessible retail stores.



The look isn't too hard to figure out – tennis is a sport with a fairly well-known dress code after all.

Basically, take some notes from the other preppy influences of the season, but make sure to focus in on the athletic aspects.

Tenniscore is all about pleated skirts, cable-knit sweaters, collared polo shirts, and a mostly-white color palette with pops of deep jewel tones.

Ponytails, headbands, sneakers, leg warmers, as well as forehead and/or wrist sweatbands are great to complete the look.

But be careful – we're going for preppy boarding school or Oxbridge vibes, and not '80s workout video chic!