Tenniscore trend becomes this season's major fashion and beauty serve
The tenniscore fashion and beauty trend is hard to avoid this spring, spurred on by Zendaya's viral looks to promote her new sports-centric romantic drama film Challengers.
Most major designers are in on the aesthetic, as are some slightly more monetarily accessible retail stores.
The look isn't too hard to figure out – tennis is a sport with a fairly well-known dress code after all.
Basically, take some notes from the other preppy influences of the season, but make sure to focus in on the athletic aspects.
Tenniscore is all about pleated skirts, cable-knit sweaters, collared polo shirts, and a mostly-white color palette with pops of deep jewel tones.
Ponytails, headbands, sneakers, leg warmers, as well as forehead and/or wrist sweatbands are great to complete the look.
But be careful – we're going for preppy boarding school or Oxbridge vibes, and not '80s workout video chic!
Taylor Swift champions this tenniscore accessory
Bonus points for tennis bracelets, like the adorbs one that Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift.
These bracelets are so-called because of tennis pro Chris Evert's uncommonly stylish tennis match fashion, often including a diamond bracelet.
Evert famously lost one of these diamond bracelets in the middle of a 1987 US Open match, after which the televised game was stopped until her lucky charm had been safely retrieved. Talk about fashion game!
