Taylor Swift rocks custom diamond friendship bracelet from boyfriend Travis Kelce

The pop sensation has the fandom in a frenzy with an AFC Championship post-game celebration photo showcasing a personalized "TNT" – aka "Travis 'n Taylor" – bracelet.

If you were wondering whether the thoughtful bling could have been a gift from the champion tight end, wonder no more – the jewelers confirmed it!



Taylor can be seen proudly rocking the blinding diamond encrusted Woven Made tennis bracelet in a number of photos from the night.

The subtle but adorable proclamation of love has sent fans into a virtual tizzy!



"oh he got her a tennis bracelet??? it’s getting so serious yall," one fan tweeted.

"tnt being their initials is kinda fire," another added.

"THIS IS SO CUTE," wrote a third.