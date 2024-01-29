Taylor Swift rocks custom diamond friendship bracelet from boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making hearts flutter with their adorable romance at the AFC championship – plus a diamond more than friends-ship bracelet!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baltimore, Maryland - Looks like Travis Kelce finally got Taylor Swift that friendship bracelet he promised!

Looks like Travis Kelce finally got Taylor that friendship bracelet he promised!  © Collage: Patrick Smith & Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@TheSwiftSociety

The pop sensation has the fandom in a frenzy with an AFC Championship post-game celebration photo showcasing a personalized "TNT" – aka "Travis 'n Taylor" – bracelet.

If you were wondering whether the thoughtful bling could have been a gift from the champion tight end, wonder no more – the jewelers confirmed it!

Taylor can be seen proudly rocking the blinding diamond encrusted Woven Made tennis bracelet in a number of photos from the night.

The subtle but adorable proclamation of love has sent fans into a virtual tizzy!

"oh he got her a tennis bracelet??? it’s getting so serious yall," one fan tweeted.

"tnt being their initials is kinda fire," another added.

"THIS IS SO CUTE," wrote a third.

After clinching the AFC Championship, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound! Now, the burning question – is Taylor Swift planning a Vegas trip to cheer on her touchdown-scoring boo?

