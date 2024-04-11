Zendaya makes Wimbledon high fashion at Challengers London premiere

Zendaya wore a custom Thom Browe gown to the London premiere of Challengers on Wednesday. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Talk about a serve!

The 27-year-old wowed in an all-white number for Wednesday's UK premiere of Challengers.

Her custom Thom Browe dress featured a collared neck and button-down front, trailing to the floor with a pleated skirt finished off with red and blue squares on the hem.

The latest look also included small crossing tennis racquets on the fabric, doubling down on the sporty-chic fashion the Emmy winner's been rocking throughout the press tour so far.

White was also particularly fitting for the London premiere, as the city's tennis grand slam, Wimbledon, famously requires players to wear all-white clothing while competing.

Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland, was also spotted at the premiere in his native city, with fans capturing the two sharing a kiss inside the screening.

On Thursday, the Euphoria star wowed in a preppy but playful vintage Vivienne Westwood number for yet another press day across the pond.

