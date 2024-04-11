Zendaya makes Wimbledon high fashion at Challengers London premiere
Talk about a serve!
The 27-year-old wowed in an all-white number for Wednesday's UK premiere of Challengers.
Her custom Thom Browe dress featured a collared neck and button-down front, trailing to the floor with a pleated skirt finished off with red and blue squares on the hem.
The latest look also included small crossing tennis racquets on the fabric, doubling down on the sporty-chic fashion the Emmy winner's been rocking throughout the press tour so far.
White was also particularly fitting for the London premiere, as the city's tennis grand slam, Wimbledon, famously requires players to wear all-white clothing while competing.
Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland, was also spotted at the premiere in his native city, with fans capturing the two sharing a kiss inside the screening.
On Thursday, the Euphoria star wowed in a preppy but playful vintage Vivienne Westwood number for yet another press day across the pond.
Zendaya dons preppy "tenniscore" number on Challengers press tour
Zendaya's next look consisted of a two-piece striped set. The 1994 ensemble, styled by Law Roach, featured a sleeveless vest and a matching miniskirt, which included a large feather bustle on the back.
The Westwood outfit isn't the first older look the actor has debuted this press tour, as she recently rocked a Louis Vuitton ensemble that, although it derives from a 2013 collection, mimicked a '60s vibe with its green-and-white checkered pattern.
Zendaya's impeccable fashion run is expected to continue until Challengers swings into theaters on April 26.
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP