Beyoncé announces Renaissance Act II album during Super Bowl

Las Vegas, Nevada - Beyoncé has released two tracks from the second act of her Renaissance project, after teasing the new album during a Super Bowl advert.

The pop singer appeared in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl game where she attempts to break the internet – inventing a "Beyonc-AI" robot, launching Bar-Bey, and flying a rocket to deliver the first performance from space.

At the end of the advert, Beyoncé tells co-star Tony Hale: "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music."

Beyonce, who watched the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas alongside her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, posted a video on her Instagram teasing Act II moments after the advert aired.

The album, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set to be released on March 29.

The 42-year-old then released two songs titled Texas Hold 'Em, referencing the poker game named after the singer's home state, and 16 Carriages.